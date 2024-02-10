Shire historian turns the gaze on his early life in commended book

Sutherland Shire historian and biographer Edward Duyker has received a commendation in the Victorian Community History Awards for a book, which is quite different to his previous 17 works of international significance.
In Horace Street Green, Dr Duyker shifts his gaze to his own childhood and youth.
Born in 1955, to a Dutch father and a Mauritian mother, he grew up the eldest of eight children in the Melbourne suburb of Malvern, now decidedly affluent, but once home to many struggling working-class families.
"The author recalls a time when the trauma of war was still raw, immigrants forged new lives in a strange land, and religious orders sought to control every aspect of life, yet wantonly concealed abuse by their own ranks," the publisher says.
"This is a book about the vulnerabilities, puzzles and formative influences of childhood.
"It is autobiographical writing fortified by the historian's craft, a narrative that is frequently surprising, touching and humorous."
The Victorian Community History Awards, presented by Public Record Office Victoria and the Royal Historical Society of Victoria, were announced on February 2.
A history of St Kilda's "golden age" between 1841 and 1900 received the top award.
More information: Community History Awards | PROV
