Shire historian turns the gaze on his early life in commended book

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 11 2024 - 8:17am, first published 8:16am
Edward Duyker receives his award from Judy Maddigan. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire historian and biographer Edward Duyker has received a commendation in the Victorian Community History Awards for a book, which is quite different to his previous 17 works of international significance.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

