Demerging of councils easier under new legislation

In 2020, approximately 12,000 people signed a petition by Member for Heffron, Ron Hoenig, and Member for Maroubra, Michael Daley. Under the headline 'Break up Bayside', the petition reads: 'We the undersigned electors of an area formerly constituted by Botany Bay City Council, and now being part of an area constituted by Bayside Council, propose pursuant to section 215 of the Local Government Act, 1993 that the area constituted formerly as Botany Bay City Council be constituted as a new area.'