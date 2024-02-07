Demerging of councils easier under new legislation

Bayside will closely watch the passage of new legislation that will remove a major roadblock to council de-amalgamations.
The amendments to the Local Government Act 1993, introduced to Parliament last week, will provide a new legal pathway for NSW councils seeking to demerge, including those that already have de-amalgamation proposals under consideration.
But councils will have to fund their own de-amalgamation and have community support.
"If the proposed bill passes through Parliament, at that time we will closely examine exactly what the new laws will mean for Council and continue to work in the best interests of our community," a Bayside Council spokesperson said.
Under the changes, councils wishing to de-amalgamate must develop a robust business case upfront. This must consider the financial impacts and council's ability to fund de-amalgamation, long-term strategic plans and the service delivery capacity of the new demerged councils.
Councils will also be required to undertake community consultation on the business case.
Upon receipt from a Council, the Minister must forward a business case to the NSW Local Government Boundaries Commission.
Following a subsequent independent review by the NSW Local Government Boundaries Commission, the Minister may then approve a constitutional referendum with a compulsory vote, which would require majority support from local electors to proceed with a de-amalgamation.
Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig, the former Mayor of Botany Bay Council, said the forced amalgamation of NSW councils was a failed and expensive experiment.
"While the NSW Government strongly supports a clear process for councils and communities to exercise their democratic right to pursue de-amalgamation, we also have to be realistic about some of the challenges this brings," Mr Hoenig said.
"It's why one of my main priorities as Local Government Minister has been to find a way to remove the roadblocks posed by the existing demerger process, and give communities the opportunity to decide.
"These amendments the Government has introduced provide a clear path forward for councils wishing to de-amalgamate, providing much more clarity for current and future proposals."
In May 2016 the then NSW Government announced its intentions to merge a total of 41 existing Councils into 24 new Councils.
Several of the Councils quickly launched legal proceedings attempting to overturn the merger process, including the City of Botany Bay
The merger of Botany Bay and Rockdale was one of the mergers deferred at that time. In late August 2016, after losing its case in the NSW Supreme Court, the City of Botany Bay Council conceded its position and on 9 September, 2016 the merged Bayside Council became the 20th new Council in NSW
In 2020, approximately 12,000 people signed a petition by Member for Heffron, Ron Hoenig, and Member for Maroubra, Michael Daley. Under the headline 'Break up Bayside', the petition reads: 'We the undersigned electors of an area formerly constituted by Botany Bay City Council, and now being part of an area constituted by Bayside Council, propose pursuant to section 215 of the Local Government Act, 1993 that the area constituted formerly as Botany Bay City Council be constituted as a new area.'
Speaking in State Parliament in November, 2020, Mr Hoenig said, "Fundamentally, Botany Bay and Rockdale have no community of interest. They share no boundary and have vastly different service standards and rate structures. It is inaccurate to call Bayside a merged council. It was a hostile takeover of the City of Botany Bay by a Rockdale Council."
And in July, 2021 a motion put forward by Councillors Christina Curry and Scott Morrissey to ask voters whether they supported the Bayside local government area being de-amalgamated, to restore the former local government areas of Botany Bay and Rockdale?"
The motion was narrowly lost by eight votes to seven.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.