Dunningham Park closed for playground and picnic area works

Dunningham Park at North Cronulla has been closed during the construction of a new children's playground and upgrade of the picnic area.
The work coincides with the upgrade of the North Cronulla surf club, which is well advanced.
The Sutherland Shire Council playground and park works are due to be completed in July this year, weather permitting.
Community consultation was carried out in August-September 2022.
The council says the playground will be "tailored to the Cronulla environment", featuring a miniature lifeguard tower, with climbing and slides.
There will be an improved range of play equipment catering to a wider range of ages and suited to all abilities
Other features include a larger range of swings, soft fall material and play area, new seating and picnic tables, lighting improvements and landscaping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.