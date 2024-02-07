Tree, which dropped big branch across President Avenue, was earmarked for removal

A tree, which dropped a large limb across President Avenue, Miranda, was earmarked for removal.
Sutherland Shire Council is now moving to expedite its removal and monitoring the health and condition of similar trees nearby.
Motorist Alistair Rowe, of Woronora, had a lucky escape when the branch fell across the main road as he drove west about 6.30pm on Sunday.
"I heard a cracking noise above and in front of me, and saw the tree coming down," Mr Rowe said.
The tree damaged the front of his car and took out one side of the road when it fell about 150 metres west of Kiora Road.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said the tree was last assessed by a qualified council officer in 2023.
"The tree was revealed to be in overall good health, albeit with poor branch balance from past pruning to protect overhead power lines," he said.
"On the basis of this assessment this tree was identified for removal.
"These works are yet to be completed owing to the complexity of the process and the need to obtain relevant approval from Transport for NSW to close sections of the roadway while these works are undertaken.
"Council is currently monitoring this tree while plans are put in place to expedite its removal.
"Council is also actively monitoring the health and condition of other trees of a similar age and condition in the near vicinity."
The spokesman said the council investigated any request to conduct maintenance work on trees, or to remove trees entirely where they were assessed to be in failing health, in line with industry best practice guidelines.
"Assessments are currently conducted in response to requests submitted by local residents, however plans are being developed by staff which - if adopted by council - would support a more proactive tree maintenance program," he said.
