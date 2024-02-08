Appeal for information after stabbing at Miranda

Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was stabbed at Miranda in 2023.
Sutherland Shire Police officers were called to an underground carpark on Kiora Road at about 4.50am on December 7, when they found a man with stab wounds to his torso.
Police were told that the 44-year-old was confronted by an unknown man before being stabbed.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition. He has since been released and is recovering after surgery.
Detectives have established Strike Force Ditzy to investigate the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Sutherland Shire Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
