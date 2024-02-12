New Shire Running Carnival

The upcoming Sunday March 24 'Shire Run Carnival' is aiming to be the next big southern Sydney community running festival.
The Shire Run Carnival will take place from 8am-12 at the The Ridge Sporting Complex, Barden Ridge with a start and finish area at the track with no road closures.
The new event promises to run with a carnival atmosphere and participants can take part in a 6km, 3km, 1500m Kids Dash, 400m Dash and/or the 100m Bolt.
There is also a Schools Challenge open to schools in the Sutherland Shire, St. George and Canterbury-Bankstown geographical areas where the top four race times will be added up.
Created by Shire resident and St George Athletic Club athlete Nathan Breen, he said there needed to be more running events in the Shire.
" Its a bit different event, with something for everyone, there is an elite level but its really just for fun.
"There is an elite eliminator where the field of eight is cut to four runners on the first lap, on the second two of those get eliminated leaving a final lap sprint between the last two standing."
Breen said all three local Athletic clubs are involved, Its the Illawong clubs home track, St George will supply some volunteers and Cronulla local Olympic runner, Eloise Wellings is a member of Sutherland Athletics club.
The Shire Run Carnival event has partnered up with and proudly supports the life changing work of the Love Mercy Foundation. Co-founded by Wellings,
A percentage of the 6km race fee will be donated to the Love Mercy Foundation.
For entry details see: shireruncarnival.com.au
