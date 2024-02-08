Development plans: IGA supermarket site at Sutherland sold for $18m

Development plans are being drawn up for the IGA supermarket site at Sutherland, which has been sold for $18 million.
The 2910 square metre site is in the heart of the shopping precinct, 300 metres from the train station and a block away from the Corner House development, which provides an idea of the potential.
Stonebridge Property Group sold the IGA supermarket property via an on-market expressions of interest campaign.
Director Alex James-Elliott said the campaign attracted over 125 inquiries and 17 data room participants.
"The property enjoys flexible E2 Commercial Centre zoning unlocking the potential for a future mixed-use development," he said.
"The centre is anchored by a VicsFresh IGA Supermarket and complemented by three supporting retailers, including a butcher, greengrocer and Chinese restaurant.
"All tenancies contain demolition clauses within their leases, ensuring access and unlocking optionality."
The purchaser is boutique developer, K2 Property Development Group, which won the 2023 HIA Apartment of the Year and 2022 HIA NSW Home of the Year.
Managing director Michael Koundouris said K2 was "preparing a development application for a landmark mixed-use scheme, capitalising on the current under-supply of residential accommodation and in line with the significant amount of residential development occurring in Sutherland and Cronulla".
"It is a desirable property, and we are looking at various options for this development," he said.
"Part of the development will remain in our investment portfolio and the residences will be taken to market.
"We are excited to collaborate with exceptional engineers and architects to offer Sutherland residents more than just a home."
Mr James-Elliott said Sydney metropolitan supermarket and neighbourhood shopping centres were always strongly contested when offered to market due to their irreplaceable land holdings and defensive income stream.
"Private investors are aggressively targeting these assets, especially those located within close proximity to transports hubs, with significant unsatiated investor demand," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.