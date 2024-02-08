St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Development plans: IGA supermarket site at Sutherland sold for $18m

By Murray Trembath
Updated February 8 2024 - 8:44pm, first published 6:07pm
The IGA supermarket site at Sutherland. Picture by Murray Trembath
Development plans are being drawn up for the IGA supermarket site at Sutherland, which has been sold for $18 million.

