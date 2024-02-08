Builder's free room makeover for St George couple

A builder who wanted to give back to the St George community has rewarded one lucky couple with their dream renovation.
Chris Sader from Build a Land, held a competition for residents who were doing it tough, and asked people to submit an entry explaining why they should win a laundry make-over.
The winners of the giveaway were announced this month. Having experienced many struggles, the recipients of the prize, were Mr and Mrs Manor, of Oatley.
Mr Sader said they were deserving winners of the prize. "They have been through hardship, both had cancer and their son passed away," he said.
The company, which was a small business award winner in 2023, specialises in joinery and cabinetry.
