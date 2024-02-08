Georges River shack man to leave after losing Supreme Court appeal

Peter Carver says he will comply with a court order to leave the 1930s shack on the Georges River at Illawong, which has been his home for 28 years.
The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Mr Carver against a Crowns Land eviction notice and awarded costs against him.
A spokesman for Crown Lands, in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, said the department would work with Mr Carver and connect him to appropriate support services to help find alternative accommodation, if required.
"The department will file a writ of possession which will require Mr Carver to vacate the cottage after 42 days (20 March)," he said.
Mr Carver, 73 and a practising solicitor, said he and his legal team were "very disappointed" with the decision, but "I intend to comply".
"Having practised law for 45 years, I expected some type of justice; however, justice never came," he said.
"It's a disgrace that the state government is going to spend over $1 million demolishing 100-year-old heritage houses.
"This is not about me, this is about the state government destroying heritage value in Sutherland Shire."
Crowd Lands claims the shacks are dilapidated and dangerous, and pose a health and safety risk to the community.
An engineering assessment found the cottages were unstable and contain asbestos.
The department intends to return the Crown land to public open space, but demolition work cannot commence until the land becomes vacant.
Crown Lands maintains Mr Carver has illegally occupied the cottage for more than 20 years without paying rent, and has ignored repeated requests to vacate the cottage.
The department had been forced to take the matter to court to get a resolution.
Mr Carver's shack is one of five standing near the bottom of Old Ferry Road.
There were originally 11, but the others have been demolished.
Mr Carver said he rented his cottage from a woman in 1996, who held a permissive occupancy.
The permissive occupancy was later terminated and the department refused to allow Mr Carver to continue to live in his shack and pay rent.
Mr Carver said he had spent $100,000 on renovations to the shack and sought to remain in the shack as a tenant for the rest of his life.
The government submitted the cottages were originally associated with a State Coal Mine Reserve dating back to 1926, with tenures granted under an arrangement known as 'permissive occupancies' under the old Crown Lands Act that has since been repealed.
The court was told the cottages were intended to be used on the basis that as the occupants passed away or moved on, the tenures would end and the cottages would eventually be removed.
Mr Carver had "illegally" occupied one of the cottages since at least 2002, when he contacted the department to say he had made an agreement with one of the occupancy holders to stay there.
Mr Carver had been told sub-letting the shack was illegal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.