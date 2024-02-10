Netstrata's new $30 mil Carlton HQ

Strata management services provider, Netstrata Group, reached a significant milestone in the construction of its new headquarters with a topping out ceremony held on January 31, 2024.
The event took place atop the emerging HQ280 building, marking the completion of the structural framework.
The topping out ceremony was attended by over 100 guests, including Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir and Councillor Nick Smerdely.
Located in Carlton, the new headquarters will be the centrepiece of Netstrata's operations.
Since relocating to the former Pacific Laboratories, later known as the Kodak Headquarters, in 2004, Netstrata has grown significantly, with over 130 staff members primarily based in the St George and Sutherland Shire.
To accommodate the expanding team, the company launched the HQ280 project in 2022, acquiring four cottages adjacent to Netstrata's current office, to construct a purpose-built facility.
Designed by Marchese Partners and built by Northpoint Construction Group, the new headquarters has state-of-the-art amenities across three basement levels and five above ground office levels.
"We are thrilled to commemorate this important milestone in the construction of our new headquarters," said Stephen Brell, Netstrata Managing Director. "This facility represents not only a physical space for our operations but also a symbol of our dedication to serving our clients with excellence and innovation."
Netstrata Group will occupy its new headquarters in June, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company.
