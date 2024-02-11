Oatley Rugby hosts 7s carnival

Oatley Rugby Club hosted the Battle of Border Junior Sevens series at Riverwood Park last Sunday.
Twelve games of rugby sevens for the U15s and U17 girls and boys we were played between NSW and Queensland.
NSW won the overall series 7 games to 5 with victory coming down to a penalty right on the bell in the last game. The games were played in great spirit but friendly rivalry made the competition intense.
NSW's success was headed up by the U15 girls winning all four of their games with Oatley's Jewel Faaui, making a significant contribution with her dominant play.
Mike Doyle, head of sevens at NSW Rugby, said it was a great day.
"An outstanding display of rugby sevens talent, thanks to Oatley Rugby Club for hosting a spectacular event'.
The young players who gave it their all on Sunday have a pathway to the world stage in their sights.
For more information about Oatley Rugby: Ross Bernays - 0408 625 633.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.