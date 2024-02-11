St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Oatley Rugby hosts 7s carnival

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 12 2024 - 10:30am, first published 8:17am
NSW won the overall Rugby 7s series 7 games to 5 at Riverwood.
Oatley Rugby Club hosted the Battle of Border Junior Sevens series at Riverwood Park last Sunday.

