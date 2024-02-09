Rich array of local stories for Kogarah History Awards

A rich array of stories have been unearthed in the 2023 Kogarah Historical Society History Awards.
Entries included essays on a colonial ostrich farm at Hurstville, a stained glass window artist, life on the home front during World War II, and Australia's first chain letter.
The awards were presented by Georges River Mayor, Sam Elmir at the Kogarah School of Arts on Friday, February 8.
Judges were Gail Davis of the NSW State Archives, and Associate Professor Richard White of the University of Sydney.
There were ten entries this year on all different aspects of life in the St George area - even one in verse about Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort.
"The range of entries shows just how much there is to be uncovered in local history," Professor White said.
The range of entries shows just how much there is to be uncovered in local history."- Professor Richard White
"In some cases we were a bit overwhelmed by some of the information provided," he said.
"It was a real joy to read the variety of work."
Winner of the Kogarah Historical Society History Awards was Claire Baddeley for her essay The Curious Case of Captain James' Ostrich Farm.
Highly Commended were: Olga Sedneva for 'The Craft of Faith, Life and Work of John Radecki, Stained Glass Window Artist'; John MacRitchie for 'Australia's First Chain Letter'; and Beverley Earnshaw for 'The Home Front - World War II, Through the Eyes of a Child.'
Certificates were presented to: Alexander Borg for his essay, 'The Impossible Dream'; Dr Garry Darby for 'The Chinese Market Gardeners at Kogarah'; Yvonne Hawkins for 'A Day in the Life of Mollie - my mum'; Bob Horton for 'Kogarah 1880 - 1920 - A Vibrant Community'; John MacRitchie for 'The Strange Death of the Mayor's Wife'; and Lindy Scaratt and Cliff Crane for 'Neverfail Bay is my spiritual home - The John Siddons story.'
The award presentation was followed by a talk by Gail Davis on NSW Divorce Records.
The Kogarah Historical Society meets on the second Thursday of month February to November, at the historic Kogarah School of Arts, corner Bowns Road and Queens Avenue, Kogarah at 2 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.