Rich array of local stories for Kogarah History Awards

Certificates were presented to: Alexander Borg for his essay, 'The Impossible Dream'; Dr Garry Darby for 'The Chinese Market Gardeners at Kogarah'; Yvonne Hawkins for 'A Day in the Life of Mollie - my mum'; Bob Horton for 'Kogarah 1880 - 1920 - A Vibrant Community'; John MacRitchie for 'The Strange Death of the Mayor's Wife'; and Lindy Scaratt and Cliff Crane for 'Neverfail Bay is my spiritual home - The John Siddons story.'