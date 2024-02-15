Expanding understanding of voluntary assisted dying

Since the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act (VAD) 2022 came into effect at the end of 2023, a funeral home at Hurstville has been progressively educating the community, to support people in their choices.
Life Rites Hurstville is a holistic, doula-led service that since November last year, has been helping more people understand VAD. The act means eligible people in NSW are able to request medical assistance to end their life. A person must be in the late stages of an advanced disease, illness or medical condition, and be experiencing extreme suffering.
Life Rites has been working with the local health district's social work teams in collaborating on best practice in holistic end of life and bereavement care, and has been building best practice knowledge and approaches around VAD.
Founder and director of Life Rites, Victoria Spence, has worked at the threshold of death and dying for 20 years. Before the term 'death doula' was a term used in the industry, as a trained counsellor, she has long provided the specialised model of support. "I have been building literacy in the community for people who are experiencing death to build up what I call a mortality muscle, and a capacity to begin conversations," she said.
"VAD is a new thing for everybody. It's new territory but a sign of maturity of a culture. There will be objectors, but it's a fascinating time being able to offer it. What we're trying to do is educate the community that death isn't another service or commodity of selling coffins - we're laying a foundation for healthy grieving.
"We have never been funeral directors who just dispose of the dead. We don't have a particular ideological, political, spiritual position - our job has always been to provide support for a family approaching sudden death."
In the past few years, Life Rites has also been able to offer full-service funerals on its premises, including an onsite mortuary, which Victoria said was rare, as most funeral homes are shopfronts with offsite mortuaries. She said access to one on-site she said, enabled people to spend long hours with their loved one, and be involved in the washing and dressing of the deceased person.
Kim Somerville, a doula and former palliative care nurse, is also part of the Life Rites team. Her role is to accompany someone - often from diagnosis, even for many years before death is imminent, and offer family assistance with grief following death. She also has recently been supporting parents who have lost pre-term babies.
"There seems to be a lot parents wanting to do something to acknowledge and honour their baby regarding of their gestation, like having a private cremation," Kim said. "It's an area that's expanding."
As for families experiencing VAD for the first time, she says it's a difficult experience. "It's completely new and families are needing more support than ever," she said. "The feedback we're getting from Melbourne which is ahead of us, is that after care is key and is what's lacking. It's unique grief. Even if someone is approved for it, some won't necessarily use it but it can be reassuring for them as they have more control and choice, and often they can live more fully knowing it's there if needed."
