Expanding understanding of voluntary assisted dying

As for families experiencing VAD for the first time, she says it's a difficult experience. "It's completely new and families are needing more support than ever," she said. "The feedback we're getting from Melbourne which is ahead of us, is that after care is key and is what's lacking. It's unique grief. Even if someone is approved for it, some won't necessarily use it but it can be reassuring for them as they have more control and choice, and often they can live more fully knowing it's there if needed."

