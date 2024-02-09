What happens now with massive Kurnell peninsula housing plans?

Sutherland Shire Council has spelt out the process that will be followed in assessing and determining a Planning Proposal for the Kurnell peninsula that would include 4300 homes, four hotels and a retail centre.
The new homes, ranging from townhouses to 12 storey apartments, would be spread across four precincts - one next to Quibray Bay, where the horse stables are now, connected by a land bridge over Captain Cook Drive.
The Holt family company Besmaw's proposal is the latest in a series of attempts over a period of more than 30 years to develop the family's extensive and long-owned landholdings, which now consist mostly of rehabilitated sand mining sites.
Tentatively named Bidhiinja Beach after the Dharawal name for oyster, the suburb would be developed in stages over 20 years.
Councillors were given a briefing on the plans before they were made public.
A council spokesman said the planning proposal sought to amend the council's Local Environmental Plan to facilitate a major residential development on the Kurnell peninsula.
"This proposal seeks a mix of residential housing, including seniors and aged care accommodation options, and also includes a range of commercial, tourism and cultural opportunities," the spokesman said.
"In line with state processes for considering planning proposals, council will assess this proposal's readiness to be progressed to the state government's Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) for its Gateway determination.
"If Gateway is issued by the DPE, the planning proposal will then be placed on public exhibition for members of our community and other key stakeholders to provide feedback.
"Council is committed to working with the proponents of this development to ensure services and infrastructure are delivered in a timely manner to support projected population growth, should this proposal ultimately receive approval by the NSW State Government to proceed.
"Sutherland Shire Council is committed to keeping our community informed of the progress of this proposal and opportunities for local residents to have their say on the future of this project."
