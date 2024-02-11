Putt Putt Regatta on show

Sunshine, light winds and sparkling blue water greeted skippers and their crews for the annual Putt Putt Regatta on the Port Hacking on Sunday morning.
Over 30 classic boats took to the waterways .
"King John" caught the judges' eye in a hotly contested best dressed category with their Pirate theme.
They were challenged by Ghostbusters, Pineapples, Safari, Monsters and other nautical themed crews in a colourful parade of the classic wooden and historic local vessels.
The event celebrates the Sutherland Shires beautiful waterways and boating culture but importantly raises support and awareness of the services provided by the local Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
. "Clancy" was awarded the Commander's Commendation for Logging On during the event, a free service available to all boaters via an app, marine radio or telephone.
It's a simple way to assist emergency services locate you in the event you get into difficulty and require help.
Another important part of this year's event was a link with the local NSW Maritime Boating Safety Officers and they shared four main safety messages they would like to remind all local boaters.
1. Drink responsibly when on the water; skippers of vessels must be under the 0.05 limit..
2.Always keep a proper lookout.. Always maintain a 30-metre distance off other vessels and 60 metres from swimmers - when your vessel is travelling at 6 knots or more.
3. Always ensure you have lifejackets for all on board your vessel and you comply to the rules for wearing them. Maritime recommend lifejackets are worn at all times.
Port Hacking Putters Commodore Brad Whittaker acknowledged the contribution of this year's starter Carol Provan, and all the local business who supported the free community event, particularly Cronulla Real Estate and Colortile.
Awards were given to, Best Dressed: King John, Best Putter: Ke Ola Maika'i, Pride of the Port: Vasco Da Gamma, Commodore's Call: Knot Dreaming, Commander's Commendation: Clancy, Ship Shape award: Shifty and the Heritage winner was to Atria.
Sunshine and colourful crews combined to make it a wonderful day with friends on the water- Commodore Brad Whittaker
