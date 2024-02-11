NPL official season launch

The official 2024 season launch for the National Premier League's NSW and Football NSW Leagues competitions took place on Saturday in the presence of players, administrators, and media at Valentine Sports Park.
St George and Sutherland districts have four clubs represented in the elite Men's NPL - Sutherland, Rockdale, St George City and St George FC.
A total of 78 players from the senior men's and women's competitions came together.
Football NSW Chairman Gilbert Lorquet said demand and interest in the game is at an all-time high.
"We're currently seeing a record numbers of community football registrations, while the reach of our NPL NSW and Leagues competitions reached new heights.
"Our Football NSW State Leagues continue to illustrate their vital role in the development of players, coaches, and referees, with many 2023 representatives going on to make debuts in the current A-Leagues season."
The NSW Minister for Sport, The Hon. Stephen Kamper, was also in attendance, speaking highly of Football NSW's clubs and competitions, while wishing participants well for the season ahead.
It's set to be a busy year on the broadcast front with Football NSW's competition live streaming returning to YouTube in 2024, with every NPL Men's and Women's NSW match set to be shown live, free and on demand.
Weekly Match of the Rounds for Football NSW League One Men's and Women's will also continue to be broadcast in 2024.
2024 Men's NPL NSW kicks off Friday February 16.
