Lark Ellen redevelopment given green light after many changes

An application to redevelop the former Lark Ellen Nursing Home at Sutherland into an aged care hospital has been approved following a raft of amendments and with numerous conditions.
Among the changes is that the facility will have 85 single rooms, instead of the 104 originally approved.
The nursing home, which was originally a grand home, closed in 2022 during the pandemic after operating for 55 years.
Under a modification application lodged nearly a year ago, and then withdrawn and revised, the building will be renovated and a new three-storey building built alongside on three house sites.
The facility will be called Sutherland Aged Care Hospital.
The MA was lodged by private hospital operator Healthe Care, which has 17 facilities, including Hurstville Private Hospital.
Lark Ellen, in Jannali Avenue, operated as a 62 bed residential care facility until its closure after 55 years.
A development application for substantially the same redevelopment was approved in 2018.
Those plans included 142 residential aged care beds in the form of 48 one-bedroom suites and 47 two-bedroom suites, providing "a range of care options, from limited care to residents with dementia, and will allow residents to 'age in place'".
The new plans are for all single rooms - 85 in total.
Works are estimated to cost nearly $20 million.
