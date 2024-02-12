Bay Central Woolooware draws 'phenomenal' crowds on first weekend

Crowds flocked to see Sutherland Shire's newest retail centre, Bay Central Woolooware, on the weekend.
Centre manager Heather Baard said the turnout on both Saturday and Sunday was "phenomenal".
Ms Baard said on Monday she was still waiting on foot traffic data, but the numbers met expectations.
Ms Baard said the feedback was very positive, with many "delightful comments" from patrons.
An official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, with music from The Shire Concert Band, First Nations dances and a ribbon cutting by Woolooware Bay resident Elaine Garner, 91.
The centre opened on Wednesday February 7.
