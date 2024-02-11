Final Fixed Speed Camera begins operating on The Grand Parade

The third of three new fixed speed cameras on The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands is now has started to operate permanently.
Installation of these fixed cameras follows the tragic crash in August 2023 in which two young boys died when the car they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree.
The southbound enforcement camera near Gordon Street at Brighton-Le-Sands began operating in warning mode from January 27 and will continue in that mode for a month.
At the end of the warning period fines and demerit points will apply.
The northbound enforcement camera near Gordon Street at Brighton-Le-Sands and a bi-directional camera near Alice Street at Sans Souci are enforcing the speed limit with fines and demerit points.
Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper said, "We are continuing to enhance safety on our community's roads with the installation of the third of three new fixed speed cameras on The Grand Parade.
"Our community has lost patience with the hoons and this fixed speed camera is the latest step toward preventing the reckless behaviour endangering our local community.
"I want to thank the local residents of Rockdale for their support on this initiative, as we strive to uphold safety on our roads," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.