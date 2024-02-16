Public school's enrolment spike is leading to some good things

Take a peek into the public school pockets of Sutherland Shire, where one particular primary school is bucking a trend - and its boss isn't at all surprised.
Recent data reveals more NSW families want independent schools, with enrolments surging by more than the government and Catholic sectors combined in 2023. Figures from Australian Bureau of Statistics Schools showed that independent school enrolments surged by 8378 in 2023 to 236,980 students.
But at Sylvania Public School, things are a little different. Enrolments there have increased by almost 40 per cent in the past two years. The school's principal of two and a half years, Mat Egan, said in that time, enrolments jumped from about 121 to 175.
"We are one of, if not the fastest growing school in Sutherland Shire," he said. "I've had a number of students who enrolled with us part way through their primary journey after they originally started in independent systems. Families realised what we offer in public education is just as good, if not better, for a lot less dollars," Mr Egan said.
"Our community really trusts the public system and we're really spoilt for choice in the shire with fantastic public schools."
He says a big part of the growth is the school's new executive leadership team, which includes two assistant principals.
"Traditionally we are a very small school but because we've grown in numbers, we have picked up an extra assistant principal position this year," Mr Egan said. "For a little school that's huge because it provides us with a whole lot of resources including also an extra class and extra office time."
Mr Egan's role shifted this year, from a teaching principal to a permanent, non-teaching principal, which frees up his time. Along with his two assistants, Laura Dodd (Year K-2) and Ben Smith (Year 3-6), he hopes to strengthen the school's offerings.
"The school suffered from a reputation of being just a small school that didn't really offer the same things a big school does, but because now we have all these extra-curricular opportunities - in sport and creative arts, parents are less likely to look elsewhere," Mr Egan said.
The school also opened a long daycare centre on site, giving parents more convenience, he said.
The plan is to keep growing, and aside from preparing to celebrate its centenary in 2025, Sylvania Public is also launching a well-being initiative called 'The Anxiety Project' this year. Run by the NSW Primary Principals Association, it ensures teachers are well equipped to understand and identify anxious behaviours in students, and put in place strategies to support them before they come into the classroom.
