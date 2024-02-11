St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bardwell Park to get accessibility upgrade under $800m program

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 12 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper with residents at Bardwell Park Station in 2018 with supporting his petition for a lift to be installed at the station. Picture: Chris Lane
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper with residents at Bardwell Park Station in 2018 with supporting his petition for a lift to be installed at the station. Picture: Chris Lane

Bardwell Park Station is one of seven NSW stations to receive an accelerated accessibility upgrade under an $800 million State Government program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.