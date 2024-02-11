Bardwell Park to get accessibility upgrade under $800m program

Bardwell Park Station is one of seven NSW stations to receive an accelerated accessibility upgrade under an $800 million State Government program.
Major construction is expected to begin in late 2024, following the development of planning approval documentation, with work taking around 18 months to complete.
Residents called for a lift at Bardwell Park station in 2018 after the suburb was slated for thousands of new apartments to be built in the "Priority Precinct".
And in 2017 Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and Canterbury MP Sophie Cotsis joined in launching a petition calling for an easy access upgrade for the station citing difficulties faced by a significant population of older residents in the area, as well as by people with disabilities and mothers with prams, who struggled with the steep flight of steps.
At the time, Transport for NSW assured commuters at Bardwell Park at the station would be upgraded in the future.
The new $800.7 million accelerated accessibility program is a combination of the old Transport Accessibility Program, the Commuter Carpark Program, and the additional $300 million Labor committed at the 2023 election.
Having completed early stakeholder engagement with vulnerable members of the community, Transport for NSW will undertake targeted stakeholder engagement over the coming months.
The community will be invited to have their say on the draft concept design toward the end of the year.
Announcing the upgrade, NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris MInns said, "In 2024, it's not acceptable that a person in a wheelchair or a parent with a pram can't access a station in NSW.
"We committed to upgrading train stations to make them more accessible, safe and secure for the people who need them the most, and that is what we are delivering."
NSW Transport Minister, Jo Haylen said, "Transport hubs should be safe and welcoming places for everyone. That's why the NSW Government is committing $300 million to the new Safe Accessible Transport Program, to make sure our public transport is as safe and inclusive as possible."
Other stations to be upgraded under the accelerated accessibility program are Macquarie Fields, Moss Vale, Lewisham, Griffith , Chester Hill and Queanbeyan.
