Council's concerns with State Government's Housing Reforms

Georges RIver Council has raised a number of concerns with the NSW Government's Housing Reforms to deliver 314,000 new homes by 2029 across NSW.
The council was due to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, February 12 to discuss its response to the reforms and ask the Department of Planning for more time to respond.
Under the reforms, from April 1, 2024, a new Transport Oriented Development State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) will amend planning controls within 400-metres of 31 metro and rail stations to allow for the development of new and affordable housing within walking distance of public transport.
And the NSW Government is proposing changes to the planning rules to speed up the delivery of more low- and mid-rise housing to fill the gap between detached homes and high-rise apartment buildings.
The proposed reforms seek to:
The residents have until February 23 to respond to the proposed changes.
In its report, while the Council welcomes the opportunity for increased housing capacity and diversity created by the proposed Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform, it expresses concerns regarding the blanket 'one-size-fits-all' nature of the Reform and its impact on the local character of the Georges River Local Government Area.
The report recommends the Council request the Department of Planning to defer the implementation of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform within the Georges River LGA so Council is given the opportunity to review its Local Strategic Planning Statement to create capacity for additional and diverse housing through the creation of new R3 and R4 zones within the following 12 precincts: Hurstville Railway Station and Hurstville City Centre, Kogarah Railway Station and Kogarah Town Centre, Beverly Hills Railway Station and Beverly Hills (King Georges Road), Kingsgrove Railway Station and Kingsgrove Road), Mortdale Railway Station and Morts Road), Penshurst Railway Station and Penshurst Street, , Riverwood (Belmore Road) , South Hurstville (King Georges Road), Oatley Railway Station and Oatley (Mulga Road), Allawah Railway Station, Carlton Railway Station, Narwee Railway Station.
The council's concerns with the Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform include:
