Council's concerns with State Government's Housing Reforms

Its demand to provide uplift to centres that fall within the definition of "station and town centre precincts" without the appropriate master planning being in place to address community concerns of public domain and infrastructure provision.

The demand to provide capacity for up to 150,000 additional dwellings within the Georges River LGA without considerations of the availability of infrastructure to support this growth.

The reforms will increase housing capacity by permitting development on smaller allotments with greater height and FSR. This will result in changes to the low-density character of the LGA's suburbs, loss of trees and canopy cover on private land, replacement of on street parking with driveways and increased traffic impacts due to additional density.

Permitting manor houses and multi dwelling housing in the R2 Zone and residential flat buildings (of three- to six-storeys) in the R3 Zone in "station and town centre precincts" undermines the hierarchy of residential zones developed with the community.

Applying the Low- and Mid-Rise Housing Reforms to Heritage Conservation Areas will compromise the social, built and cultural significance of these areas.

Applying the minimum lot width of 12-metres and minimum site area of 450sqm for dual occupancy development across the LGA is a significant reduction from the existing Georges River Local Environmental Plan requirements of minimum 15-metre lot with and minimum site area of 650sqm and 1,000sqm outside and within the Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA) respectively.