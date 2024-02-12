St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks league juniors battle through season

John Veage
By John Veage
February 12 2024 - 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks U 19 powerful second-rower Manilita Takapautolo was again a standout, scoring a double to go with her match-sealing try against the Tigers last week. Picture John Veage
Sharks U 19 powerful second-rower Manilita Takapautolo was again a standout, scoring a double to go with her match-sealing try against the Tigers last week. Picture John Veage

Defensive was on show from the junior Sharks women against the Eels on Saturday, with the Tarsha Gale team staying unbeaten after two rounds and the Lisa Fiaola side just missing out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.