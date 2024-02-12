Sharks league juniors battle through season

Defensive was on show from the junior Sharks women against the Eels on Saturday, with the Tarsha Gale team staying unbeaten after two rounds and the Lisa Fiaola side just missing out.
Having recorded a tight win over Wests Tigers last week, the under-19 Tarsha Gale Sharks crossed for five tries as they beat Parramatta 22-6 at PointsBet Stadium.
It was a performance built on determination as Cronulla held firm with the Eels peppering their goal-line.
Similarly, the under-17 Lisa Fiaola girls were made to do a mountain of work without the ball and didn't shy away from the challenge, going into half-time down 6-0 but fighting right until the end in a gallant 12-4 defeat.
Tarsha Gale coach Isaac Michael was happy with his squad's effort to remain one of six undefeated teams after two matches.
"It was a really good performance, especially defensively." he said
"Early in the game we had to defend our line repeatedly, so it was really good to see the girls kept turning up for each other and put in those efforts to turn them away. I think that set the tone for us for the rest of the game."
"We had some really good attack. We identified where we wanted to go and the halves did really well in distributing the ball and getting it to where we needed to."
The boys teams both had their chances, however in the end it was two wins for the Eels against the Sharks in the round two SG Ball and Matthews Cup matches also played at PointsBet Stadium.
In the under-17 Matthews Cup match the Sharks trailed 24-4, fought back to be behind by four points, before two late tries saw the visitors claim a 34-20 victory.
In the under-19 SG Ball match , the Sharks scored with their first possession, the teams then traded tries to go to half time locked up at 10-all, however it would be the Eels to finish the strongest , recording a 28-18 win.
Despite the two disappointing results, there was still plenty to like about the two performances against a highly rated opposition.
Sharks Matthews Cup coach Brad Kelly said there were still some positive to come out it.
"The fact they didn't give up, they were down 24-4 and still remained pretty positive and had belief they could come back, that was one pleasing thing to see.
"I was glad they had a bit of grit." he said
The two men's Sharks junior rep teams have a win and a loss after two rounds in 2024. They face the Canberra Raiders at PointsBet Stadium in round three matches next Saturday afternoon.
Both Sharks girls teams also play again at home in round three, with a Lisa Fiaola match against the Central Coast Roosters and a Tarsha Gale clash with the Raiders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.