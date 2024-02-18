Letters: Two views on dumping of supermarket trolleys at Miranda

I wish to back up Paul Francis's comments (Leader Letters, February 7) about supermarket trolleys being dumped in streets around Westfield Miranda.
The ongoing failure of supermarkets to be responsible for the theft of and the reclamation of their stolen property, i.e. shopping trolleys dumped in local streets, is apparent.
Supermarkets show total disregard and contempt by allowing their equipment to be dumped on Sutherland Shire streets.
There are now so many stolen and dumped shopping trolleys in and around Pinnacle Street, Miranda and its surrounds, it's looking like a shopping precinct.
People must understand/realise the illegal removal of these shopping trolleys from shopping centres equates to theft.
Unfortunately, Sutherland Shire Council will not intervene by cracking down on the supermarkets with confiscation of property and fines for their return.
MA (Name supplied).
I would like to address Paul Francis's concern (Leader Letters February 7) about shopping trolleys being dumped on streets at Miranda, near Westfield.
Firstly, in my view the retailers shouldn't be responsible for the misuse. I'm sure their intention is to assist in transporting shopping from store to car boot.
However, people treat them as their own personal trolley, and don't give a toss.
If I was to grab a wheelbarrow from Bunnings to cart some potting mix home, I most likely would be charged with theft and shoplifting.
What's the difference?
Perhaps, the council could have an enforcement team?
Come on shoppers, after use, please return.
Neil Duncan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.