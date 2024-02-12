Council seeks to extend 'No spearfishing' area at Cronulla and create aquatic reserve

Sutherland Shire Council will ask the state government to extend the area where spearfishing is banned at Cronulla and to create a new aquatic reserve under the NSW system of marine protected areas.
The council will also consider asking for the fine given to the spearfisherman, who killed the Blue Groper known as Gus on December 30, to be increased to the maximum of $22,000.
A mayoral minute, to be delivered by Cr Carmelo Pesce, has been released ahead of the council meeting on Monday February 19.
The proposals to extend the ban on spear fishing from Oak Park to Shelly Beach and for a new aquatic reserve are expected to receive unanimous support from councillors. There may be differences of opinion over asking for the fine to be increased to the maximum.
The mayoral minute says existing signage banning spear fishing at Oak Park is inadequate and there is confusion about the boundaries.
The resolution to be put to the meeting is:
Council writes to the NSW Department of Primary Industries requesting that:
a. The boundary for spearfishing closures Port Hacking be amended to include the whole of the waters of Port Hacking and its tributaries west of a line drawn from the eastern extremity of Shelly Beach Ocean pool to the northern extremity of Port Hacking Point.
b. The area between Shelly Beach and Bass and Flinders point be established as an aquatic reserve under the NSW system of marine protected areas.
c. The penalty notice issued by Fisheries NSW be reviewed and recommend for the maximum penalty of $22,000 be applied in its place.
The full mayoral minute:
On 30 December 2023, a tragic incident unfolded at Oak Park, Cronulla. A large blue groper, affectionately named 'Gus the Groper,' was unlawfully speared and killed in front of beachgoers and residents.
Gus, a beloved figure for locals and visitors, was over 40 years old and well-known among swimmers and divers nationwide.
The blue groper, recognised as the official state fish of NSW, is protected by laws against commercial fishing and spearfishing due to their peaceful and friendly nature.
These creatures, often hand-fed by divers, are characterised by their gentle and curious behaviour.
The tragic act of spearing such a fish not only results in a significant loss but also demonstrates a complete disregard for the unique qualities of these remarkable beings.
It is with great disappointment that I share the news of Gus's loss due to illegal spearfishing.
This feeling is shared by a large section of our local community, who have expressed their sadness both publicly and privately.
The incident has gained widespread media attention, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Despite the offender facing penalties from Fisheries officers, this incident emphasises the urgent need for enhanced protection measures for wildlife in the area.
Oak Park, a popular swimming and snorkelling spot, is marked with warnings against illegal spearfishing under NSW Department of Primary Industry legislation.
However, the loss of Gus the Groper underscores the inadequacy of existing signage in protecting our endangered wildlife effectively.
Following Gus's loss, I have been contacted by numerous members of our local community seeking the Council's support and guidance for improved protections, especially for species like the blue groper around Oak Park in Cronulla.
Adding to the problem is the confusion around the boundaries of where spearfishing is outlawed.
Currently, spearfishing is prohibited in all waters west of Glaisher Point.
Unfortunately, Glaisher Point has proven to be not easily identifiable for some spearfisherman, leading to unintentional harm to marine life and posing risks to local scuba divers.
To address this, I seek the support of my fellow Councillors in urging the NSW Government to amend the spearfishing closure area to align with Shelly Beach pool, providing a clear marker for determining where spearfishing can and cannot occur.
In response to the deep appreciation expressed by many community members for our local biodiversity after Gus the Groper's death, there is a call for guidance and support to better protect our marine environment, particularly around Oak Park.
I believe it is crucial for the Council to advocate to the State Government for the establishment of an aquatic reserve in the area from Shelly Beach in the north to Bass and Flinders Point in the south.
Such an aquatic reserve would not only permit a range of marine activities, including boating, scuba diving, snorkelling, and swimming, but would also provide a more robust framework to protect the vital marine environment in this area.
Sutherland Shire already has established aquatic reserves at Shiprock in Port Hacking, Boat Harbour, and Towra Point on the Kurnell Peninsula, serving as key attractions for the public to appreciate our natural environment and contribute to the conservation of local wildlife.
I urge my fellow Councillors to support this motion. Let us collectively lobby the State Government to adjust the boundaries of spearfishing closures and establish an aquatic reserve in Cronulla, safeguarding our local biodiversity - a cause that holds significant value within our community.
Together, we can ensure that future generations have the privilege of experiencing and appreciating the unique marine life that graces our shores.
