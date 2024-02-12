Friends of Oatley fear housing reforms will 'decimate' Foreshore Scenic Protection Area

Friends of Oatley (FOO) community group has raised concerns that the State Government's Housing Reforms could decimate Georges River's Foreshore Scenic Protection Area.
"The state government's "Diverse and well-located homes" proposal, quietly released by the state government in the lead-up to Christmas.," FOO spokesman Matt Allison said.
"The reforms will have a particularly harsh effect on the Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA), which is highly valued by so many of us who live in Oatley, Mortdale Heights, Peakhurst, Peakhurst Heights and Lugarno," he said.
"If approved by the government, duplexes will be allowed in all 'R2' zones on lots as small as 450 sqm (the current minimum for the FSPA is 1,000 sqm).
"There is absolutely no mention of sustainability so our dense tree canopy and native animal habitat, which Peakhurst Ward residents have been fighting to protect for over 60 years, will be decimated in the race to convert modest housing into duplexes with the obligatory concrete front and back yards, pools and cabanas.
"Terraces, villas and two-storey unit blocks will be permitted in 'R2' zones within 800 metres of railway stations and commercial centres, and up to six storey unit blocks (or eight storeys, if affordable housing is provided) will be allowed in existing 'R3' (home unit) zones within 800 metres of stations and commercial centres. In any case, Georges River Council has met its housing targets so Premier Chris Minns should not be moving the goal posts."
While the organisation acknowledges that additional housing is definitely needed in Georges River and across Sydney, it believes it must be constructed in areas which do not impact the environment, and adequate infrastructure must be provided to support the increased population.
"After just a few days of heavy rain, the North Georges River Sub-main, which carries sewerage from south-western Sydney to Malabar, frequently overflows into the creeks around Oatley and Connells Point which flow into the Georges River," Mr Allison said. "Despite that, Sydney Water has no plans to upgrade or replace it," he said.
FOO is also extremely concerned that the Department has not widely advertised the proposal and that submissions will close soon on February 23, 2024.
Details:
