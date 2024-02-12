St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friends of Oatley fear housing reforms will 'decimate' Foreshore Scenic Protection Area

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:27am, first published 9:13am
Friends of Oatley spokesperson, Matt Allison. Picture: Chris Lane
Friends of Oatley spokesperson, Matt Allison. Picture: Chris Lane

Friends of Oatley (FOO) community group has raised concerns that the State Government's Housing Reforms could decimate Georges River's Foreshore Scenic Protection Area.

