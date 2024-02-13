St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Angela's 35 years and counting at Club Central Hurstville

Updated February 13 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:35am
On February 7, just before the Club opened at 10am Angela Conti was congratulated for her 35 years service at Club Central by her colleagues at a special presentation led by Chief Operating Officer, Chris White.
It's not often that anyone passes the incredible milestone of 35 years' service in the same organisation.

