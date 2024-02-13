Angela's 35 years and counting at Club Central Hurstville

It's not often that anyone passes the incredible milestone of 35 years' service in the same organisation.
However, Angela Conti has achieved this remarkable feat at Club Central Hurstville on February 7 7 and was celebrated by her colleagues.
Angela joined the Illawarra Catholic Club team on 7 February 7, 1989 at the Woodville Street Hurstville premises. Her first role was in the depths of the building in the dining room located next to the carpark, serving a very modest menu at the time.
After many years of working in the kitchen, she moved into the world of Keno, then onto the bar and finally to the restaurant.
On February 7, just before the Club opened at 10am Angela was celebrated by her colleagues at a special presentation led by Chief Operating Officer, Chris White.
"Angela is officially the longest serving employee of ICC Group. She has worked with four CEOs, including Frank Ryan, John Ohlin, Mike Walker and current CEO Paul Richardson and has seen many people come and go in her time with us," Chris said.
"It's been a really good 35 years with wonderful people," said Angela. "When I started at the club, my eldest son was starting kindergarten, and this year his son and my grandson has just started kindergarten.
"I've been married for 50 years this year, and now 35 years at the Club. This place is like a family, why would you go anywhere else?" she said.
Angela's tenure spans significant milestones, including the renowned "$1 meal era" that characterised the Illawarra Catholic Club's legacy up until the late 90s. Her steadfast dedication has contributed to the club's rich history and continued success.
"Angela has played an integral role over 35 years, as one of the faces of our organisation working to ensure that our members and guests enjoy their time with us and mentoring fellow team members along the way. Her unwavering commitment and passion have left an undeniable mark on our members and the wider community," said ICC Group's Executive Manager - HR, Ben Williamson.
"We congratulate Angela on this extraordinary achievement and express our gratitude for her years of hard work and commitment. We look forward to many more years of shared success as Angela continues to be an integral part of the ICC family," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.