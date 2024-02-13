St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Krazy Kosci Klimb fundraisers on top of the world

By Jim Gainsford
February 13 2024 - 5:30pm
St George resident Alice Kwong has successfully led a team up Australia's highest mountain in the Krazy Kosci Klimb to raise $17,500 for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

Jim Gainsford

