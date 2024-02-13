Krazy Kosci Klimb fundraisers on top of the world

St George resident Alice Kwong has successfully led a team up Australia's highest mountain in the Krazy Kosci Klimb to raise $17,500 for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.
Alice, who is an Executive Board Member of the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre, led the team to the summit of Mount Koscuiszko for the fundraiser.
The 2024 Krazy Kosci Klimb participants all travelled to Jindabyne on Friday, February 9 to prepare for the climb, with participants travelling from as far as Chatswood, St George's Basin, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.
After an early breakfast on Saturday, the teams set out to start climbing at 7am and reached the summit of Mount Kosciuszko around lunch-time.
The climb involved a return journey of just over 18km with an elevation of 2,228 metres, over the course of approximately nine hours.
The team supported 11 children with Cerebral Palsy, taking turns with a team of supporters to push them in wheelchairs up to the summit
They called themselves Team Isaac.
"Our lead participant Isaac is 14 years old and loves swimming, so our onesies were ocean-themed," Alice said.
"Isaac has participated in Cerebral Palsy Alliance's swim program, tri camps, 20/20 challenge, and is dedicated to training five nights a week. His ultimate goal is to compete at the Commonwealth Games or the Paralympics."
The collective 2024 Krazy Kosci Klimb teams have raised $470,000, with Team Isaac raising more than $17,500.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to support kids with cerebral palsy to achieve their goal of climbing Mount Kosciuszko," Alice said.
"It was incredible to see the joy in their faces, watching them turn their dreams into reality.
"After they all successfully conquered the summit of the mountain, our participants learned that the only barrier between them and their achievements is the limit of their imagination.
"Cerebral palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood, affecting approximately one in 700 Australian children.
"Individuals with cerebral palsy may face challenges with movement, muscle control, coordination, speech, and other functions, depending on the severity and type of CP - it's a life-long condition.
"I encourage our community to do everything we can to support the important work of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance. We can empower people with disabilities and inspire meaningful change together."
Fundraising pages will remain live until the end of February 2024. To learn more about cerebral palsy and contribute to the cause, visit https://www.krazykosciklimb.com.au/fundraisers/AliceKwong
