St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Very significant change' coming to shire under govt housing plans

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 14 2024 - 11:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wills Road, Woolooware could be lined with six storey flats under the proposed changes. Picture by Chris Lane
Wills Road, Woolooware could be lined with six storey flats under the proposed changes. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire could be very heavily impacted by proposed state government planning changes to address the housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.