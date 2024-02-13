'Very significant change' coming to shire under govt housing plans

Sutherland Shire could be very heavily impacted by proposed state government planning changes to address the housing crisis.
A council report identifies localities earmarked for "very significant change" in Engadine, Heathcote, Menai, Bangor, Illawong, Jannali, Sutherland, Kareela, Southgate, Kirrawee (Flora Street and Oak Road), Gymea, Miranda, Caringbah, Woolooware and Cronulla.
The changes include increasing the building height in R3 zones near transport hubs and shopping centres from nine metres to 21 metres. Where townhouses are now the norm, six storey flats would be allowed.
Even in the basic R2 zones in these areas, the building height would be increased from 8.5m to 9.5m and multi-dwelling, manor houses and dual occupancies would be allowed at higher densities.
The council initially thought the shire would not be greatly affected by planning changes announced by the government on December 7, 2023.
"Initial press releases and media coverage of these reforms referred to the changes affecting only 31 nominated centres," the report said.
"None of the nominated centres were within Sutherland Shire.
"However, the Explanation of Intended Effect [released by the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure for public comment until February 23] does not limit the application of the legislative changes.
"They would apply to all centres in Sutherland Shire and the neighbourhoods that are within walking distance of each centre or train station."
The council will consider the planning changes and a draft submission to the government at its meeting on Monday February 19.
It may mean deferring the shire Housing Strategy, which has been methodically prepared over the last two years and was due to be finalised within months.
The council report said the proposed changes were designed to "facilitate more low and mid-rise housing capacity within walking distance from transport hubs, shops, and amenities".
"The approach will increase housing capacity in proximity to centres. It is considered that the policy needs further refinement to prevent poor urban design and amenity outcomes, particularly in lower density neighbourhoods.
"For Sutherland Shire, the changes will have limited impact in the heart of town centres, as many centres already accommodate such growth.
"In surrounding lower density localities, there will be impacts on local character and amenity, particularly solar access, parking, and landscape qualities.
"The application of the policy should be more accurately mapped to enable greater transparency and meaningful community consultation."
The draft submission includes a list of neighbourhood centres the council advocates should be excluded.
The report's summary of effects in Sutherland Shire:
Mid-rise housing (three to six storey flats)
All station or town centre precincts will accommodate mid-rise housing.
All medium density zones (R3) are to permit residential flat buildings if they are located within station or town centre precincts.
Non refusal standards are to be introduced and calibrated to allow development of three to six storeys.
The reforms will apply to the land that is within 800m walking distance of a railway station, or within 800m of land zoned E2 Commercial Centre, or within 800m of land zoned E1 Local Centre if the centre contains a "supermarket". "Supermarket/s" is undefined.
If a site is within 400m of a station or centre, residential flat buildings and shop top housing will have an as of right height set at 21 m with a FSR 3:1.
No minimum site area or lot width applies.
If the site is within 400m to 800m of the station/centre, residential flat buildings and shop top housing will have an as of right height limit of 16m and FSR at 2:1. This is not applicable in the R2 zone.
Changes to facilitate low rise housing
The reforms will set new development standards for infill development in R2 Low Density zones for station precincts and for land that is within 800m walking distance of a station, or land zoned E2 Commercial Centre, or land zoned E1 Local Centre if it contains a wide range of goods and services, such as a "supermarket".
Multi dwelling and manor houses will be mandatory permissible in all R2 Low Density zones within station and centre precincts at higher densities.
Dual Occupancy will be mandatory permissible in all R2 Low Density zones at higher densities.
Manor houses will continue to be limited to two storeys but there will be no limit on dwelling numbers. This means that manor houses are effectively two storey residential flat buildings. Non refusal standards are to be introduced.
It is not known how the area around Como station, which is entirely R2, will be affected.
