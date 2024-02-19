After their 'miracle' baby, this Cronulla family is giving back once again

It was only six weeks after their little girl Summer was born in 2014, that a Cronulla family's world was thrown into unexpected chaos.
Cronulla mum Jenna-Lea, 28 at the time, was having her standard postpartum check including a cervical screening, but there was a sinister discovery - cancer in her cervix. She was in and out of hospital for a couple of weeks, needing surgery after having the abnormal cells removed.
The cancer was aggressive, so she needed fast and strong treatment, including a hysterectomy. At the time, Summer was only four months old. Jenna-Lea was told she would never be able to have another child.
But just 18 months later when Jenna-Lea was in remission and had started trying for another baby naturally, baby Van was born on November 12.
The family is once again giving back to those who helped by supporting Chris O'Brien Lifehouse this year. The couple launched 'SurFebruary', which raises money for the cancer treatment centre, to enable innovative research projects to get off the ground.
SurFebruary is a fun annual event in February, where participants raise money for cancer research by catching a wave or getting in the water every day - rain, hail or shine.
For the whole month of February in 2024, Arron has been surfing every day, supporting the cause, while also prioritising his physical and mental health. Friends have joined him in his mission, sponsoring his challenge.
More than $200,000 has been raised by supporters of the charitable organisation so far this year.
