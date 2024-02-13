St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bexley Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 100th anniversary

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 13 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bexley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its centenary next month and is hoping to locate some former chamber members to join them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.