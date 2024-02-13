Bexley Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Bexley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its centenary next month and is hoping to locate some former chamber members to join them.
"We are now over 100 years old, about as old as Bexley Town Centre itself," Bexley Chamber of Commerce President, Jeff Tullock said.
"To help commemorate this momentous achievement we would like to locate some former chamber members who may like to come along and celebrate with us on Friday, March 22.
This includes Raymond and Mona Awad, long-term members of the Bexley Chamber of Commerce who ran Bexley Jewellers for 46 years before retiring in 2015. The chamber has put out a call for them on Facebook.
"The first mention in the press of the Bexley Chamber of Commerce that we are aware of was in the Friday, 1 February, 1924 edition of the St George Call newspaper," Mr Tullock said.
On that day, an article entitled "New Public Body" reported that:
"A new Chamber of Commerce has just been formed in Bexley and there was a fair attendance at the first meeting. The Mayor of Bexley (Ald. FS Stephens) presided and outlined the advantages of such an association of businesspeople. A secretary was appointed and also a committee, which will approach other Bexley businesses and secure them as members.
"On present indications the new body should be an asset to the town and push ahead the chariot of civic progress in Bexley. Every one of our centres should possess its own Chamber of Commerce - a body of united public-spirited businesspeople working for the good of the community."
Anyone interested in attending Bexley Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary celebrations can contact Jeff Tullock on 1300 BEXLEY (1300 239 539).
