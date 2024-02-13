Oatley waterfront home with historic boatshed sells for $3.4 million

A waterfront home in Oatley requiring total renovation and with an historic boathouse has been sold for $3.4 million.
The property at 38 Algernon Street had price guide of $2.75 million to $3 million.
It was sold at auction by agents Kyle Cameron Brett Macadam of Highland on February 3, 2024.
Owned by the same family for three generations, the property included a 1912 two-storey boat shed with slipway and jetty.
The boatshed that was apparently the original refuelling station for the Georges river and also a boat repair shed.
Records show that in 1912 the boathouse was owned by boatbuilders Fletcher and Son.
In 1936 is is recorded as Carson's Boatshed and in 1951 at Nicholson's Boatshead before becoming a private residence in 2015.
The 1,612 square-metre street to waterfront block has sweeping waterviews of the Georges River.
It currently has a three-bedroom brick home with a double garage.
The agent said the large parcel of deep waterfront land presented a rare opportunity to renovate, rebuild or subdivide (STCA)
The agent described the property as being situated in a sought-after enclave and surrounded by executive-style homes and close to shops, the station and schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.