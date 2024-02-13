St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Oatley waterfront home with historic boatshed sells for $3.4 million

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 14 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
A waterfront home in Oatley requiring total renovation and with an historic boathouse has been sold for $3.4 million.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

