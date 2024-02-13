Move for stronger action on illegal use of e-bikes in shire

Sutherland Shire Council will consider calling on police to "strictly enforce" laws regarding e-bikes and e-scooters, and for Fair Trading to regulate the sale of illegal vehicles.
Residents continue to make complaints despite police advising in mid-January they were acting to stop illegal use of e-bikes in the Cronulla mall and on the Esplanade.
Acting Sutherland Shire police commander, Acting Superintendent Rick Johnson said at the time police were aware of issues relating to e-bikes and the manner in which they were being ridden, particularly in the mall and on the Esplanade.
"Consequently, Sutherland Police have been tasked with performing beat patrols of these two locations with the view of stopping, speaking to and where required taking action against riders disregarding regulations relating to the riding of these bikes, seen to be riding in a dangerous manner or riding a vehicle deemed not to meet requirements to be considered an e-bike," he said.
Cr Leanne Farmer, who first raised the issue at council in November 2023, has given notice of a motion she will put at next Monday's meeting.
The motion proposes the council:
1. Write to all State Members, the NSW Premier, the Minister for Roads, the Minister for Transport, the Minister for Police, the Minister for Fair Trading, and the Minister for Education to advocate for both clarity of the law and enforcement of current laws for e-bikes and e-scooters, by requesting:
a. Police strictly enforce applicable e-bike laws and all e-scooters, noting the increase in Illegal E-Bikes in the community.
b. Fair Trading to regulate the sale of illegal e-bikes and all e-scooters.
c. NSW Department of Education to provide educational material to parents and guardians as to the reasons why school children are not permitted to ride illegal e-bikes and e-scooters to school.
2. Actively promote the safe riding of all bicycles through schools and other mediums for both children and adults as part of our ongoing road safety program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.