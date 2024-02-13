St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Move for stronger action on illegal use of e-bikes in shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 14 2024 - 8:30am
An e-bike in Cronulla mall, where the riding of all types of bikes is banned. Picture by John Veage
An e-bike in Cronulla mall, where the riding of all types of bikes is banned. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council will consider calling on police to "strictly enforce" laws regarding e-bikes and e-scooters, and for Fair Trading to regulate the sale of illegal vehicles.

