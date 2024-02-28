St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Caringbah Urgent Care Service takes pressure off hospital ED

By Murray Trembath
February 29 2024 - 6:33am
Dr Aseel Marioud at Caringbah Urgent Care Service. Picture by John Veage
Dr Aseel Marioud at Caringbah Urgent Care Service. Picture by John Veage

Caringbah Urgent Care Service is a new government-funded option for people with a pressing medical need, who can't get into a GP or if they go to Sutherland Hospital emergency department may have a very long wait.

