Mountain bike riders in uphill battle as numbers increase

A Sutherland Shire mountain bike riding club is frustrated authorities are not moving faster to cater for the growing number of enthusiasts.
The Mill Creek Trail Association, which is based in Lucas Heights Conservation Area, is seeking council-funded infrastructure support as well as approval from National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for new tracks in Royal National Park and other areas of protected bushland.
However, the National Parks Association of NSW Southern Sydney Branch, says there has been a bigger growth in bush walking, and wants to see "rigorous assessment" before any areas are handed over to the bike riders, as well as the shutting down and removal of illegal tracks.
The Mill Creek Trail Association was formed in 2022 when the number of riders in the area more than doubled during the pandemic.
Association spokesman Sean Hill said the increased need for "unstructured outdoor recreation" had been recognised in Sutherland Shire Council and NPWS policy documents.
"However, on-the-ground delivery of this infrastructure is proving to be stagnant, despite the goodwill of these policy documents," he said.
Mr Hill said mountain biking was first trialled in the Royal National Park in 2002, with trail audits conducted by outside contractors in 2015 and 2020.
"NPWS conducted a community consultation in 2017, and eventually released a strategy to implement sanctioned trails around Loftus, Engadine, Heathcote and Helensburgh via their Mountain Biking Plan in May 2023," he said.
"It's now 2024, and still there exists no change to mountain biking conditions in the parks.
"We've got numerous club members, and the public, waiting for something to occur to improve both the protection of the environment, and improve the standard of trails for mountain bikers within the parks."
Mr Hill said the Lucas Heights Conservation Area, which is managed by the council was "struggling to have basic car parking or safe offroad access provided".
"The council has been negotiating leases with Ansto, Suez and Cleanaway since 2012, to provide for improvements to mountain biking trails and infrastructure," he said.
A council spokesman said the council was working closely with a range of stakeholders to deliver improved access to the Mill Creek Mountain Bike Trail.
"An agreement between council and the land holders is being prepared to allow the construction of a car park on vacant land," he said.
"There is strong intent by the major stakeholders in support of the project and the increased safety it will deliver for local mountain bikers.
"The staged project will prioritise the construction of a pathway to provide a safe passage for riders to access the mountain bike park, with a view towards the eventual construction of a car park to service the facility.
"Council is engaging with the volunteer members of the Mill Creek Trail Association regarding this project, and appreciates the strong input and volunteer efforts in supporting trail maintenance and lending their insight and enthusiasm to inform plans for the future of mountain biking facilities in this area."
A NPWS spokesman said, "delivering the mountain biking trail network requires a significant amount of planning, environmental assessment, design and consideration" and funding had not yet been allocated.
National Parks Association of NSW Southern Sydney Branch president Brian Everingham said they had supported the earlier council provision of mountain biking facilities within the old tip area at Lucas Heights, but firmly believed several steps should be taken prior to similar construction in natural bushland.
Mr Everingham said there should be a detailed, rigorous assessment of the natural values of the site, including both fauna and flora surveys.
"This must not be done by the proponent of any proposal to utilise the site," he said.
"Any such assessment must be undertaken over a variety of seasons, time frames and conditions, must include vertebrate and invertebrate fauna and must also consider the impact of habitat fragmentation.
"The Mill Creek area, for example, is a known koala habitat and assessments of the site have also found several important and rare plants."
Mr Everingham said the impact on other users of the area also needed to be assessed.
"We are aware that many walkers, birdwatchers and plant enthusiasts are no longer comfortable in entering the areas now taken over by mountain biking tracks," he said.
Mr Everingham said details of construction and ongoing costs needed to be provided, along with a guaranteed process to rectify any damage.
"In relation to what is happening within Royal National Park, Heathcote National Park and Garawarra State Conservation Area, NPA agrees little has happened since the adoption of the Plan of Management owing to resource constraints, but is much more concerned that very little has also happened to close illegal jumps and tracks within Endangered Ecological Communities and to stop further fragmentation of the bush that is set aside for the primary purpose of protecting the natural ecosystems within its boundaries.
"Ahead of the provision of any additional recreational resource, the NPWS must ensure that its primary focus is on conservation.
"It must close illegal tracks, ensure that they are rehabilitated and remove any illegal jumps. It must use its legal powers to enforce the protection of its estate.
"Once we see a serious effort by the NPWS to rectify the damage done within its estate by such illegal activities, the NPA would be pleased to work with responsible mountain biking groups to ensure an effective, sustainable track network that does not compromise the values of the national park system."
