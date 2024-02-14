Love on the run at Botany Bay

Almost 500 people took part in a Valentine's Day Run Club along the shores of Botany Bay this morning.
The event was organised by the Sydney Run Club started five months ago by Ramsgate locals Yianni Moustakas, Emilio Khatis, Josh Vela, Johnathon Kollias and Terry Katris.
Sydney Run Club now has a following on Instagram of almost 11,000 people which run club co-founder Josh Vela puts it down to the huge craving in the community for human interaction.
"Right now there is a big hype about run clubs taking over from dating apps which people are finding unsatisfactory," Josh said. "It's about not using technology and instead having social interaction."
The Sydney Run Club meets every Wednesday at 5am and runs from Ramsgate to Kyeemagh and back again, a run of about 10km.
For runners who are not so advanced, there is a shorter run from Ramsgate to President Avenue, a run of about 5km.
The Run club is attracting people of all ages and everyone can go at their own pace.
Local run attendee, Andrea Philips said the run club was a great way to socialise and meet people without having to go out to expensive venues.
"There is such a high energy," she said. "As soon as you get out of your car at 5am and you see everyone you are just ready to run.
"Night clubs are out, run clubs are in," she said.
The Sydney Run Club is also partnering with five other Run Clubs to do a Valentine's Day Run at McKay Sports Field, Centennial Park tonight at 6.30pm all spending Valentine's Day evening together instead of dinner.
