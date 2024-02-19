National Waterpolo League

Whilst the ACU Cronulla Sharks were at home playing in the National Water Polo League some of their team mates were in Doha, at the World Aquatic titles.
The Australian Waterpolo League is Australia's premier domestic water polo competition and both Sharks men's and women's teams compete.
In Doha the Australian Stingers went down 10 -9 to the USA in the quarter finals finishing in sixth position and the Australian men's Sharks team finished in 11th.
The Stingers with Cronulla's Dani Jackovich playing made the quarterfinals in a straight-forward run for the Aussies who are getting better with more competition.
In the quarter USA kept its championship quest intact, but it could have gone differently if Australia had discovered its shooting talents a fraction earlier losing 10-9 .
In the men's heading into the quarters France led Australia for most of their match winning 11-8,
It was a tight first half with Australia holding the lead with a goal 18 seconds from time for 4-3.
Cronulla Sharks player MIlos Maksimovic blasted from the six-metre line for the quarter-time advantage. earlier scoring the fanciest goal of the tournament, receiving the ball at centre forward from his left and dragging it around his head into the goal for 1-0.
The turning point was when all the numbers were tied to six all, it was the two-goal advantage at 8-6 that gave the impetus for 11-7 and French victory.
Australian coach Tim Hamill said it was frustrating finish. "Yeah, that one hurt. We had really prepared well for this game "
