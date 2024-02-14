St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rita's little patch of paradise in Oatley is a winner

February 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council's Verge Garden Competition, Oatley's Rita Ziolkowski with Mayor Sam Elmir.
Georges River Council's Verge Garden Competition, Oatley's Rita Ziolkowski with Mayor Sam Elmir.

Oatley resident Rita Ziolkowski has been named winner of Georges River Council's Verge Garden Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.