Sharks Quest is answered

The Cronulla Sharks have checked in for a long stay with Quest Apartment Hotels, with the announcement of a national partnership for 2024/ and 2025.
Quest, Australasia's leading apartment hotel brand, has signed a two-year deal as the club's Major Partner - NRLW (front-of-jersey sponsor), Major Partner - NRL (back- of shorts sponsor) and Official Community/Membership Partner.
Quest Business Owners have been supporting local communities for 36 years across Australia, so partnering with a community-focused national sports brand in the Sharks was a natural fit.
Quest has the largest serviced apartment network in Australia and offers NRL fans the most ways to stay with family and friends when travelling to see a live game.
Supporting the work of the 'Sharks Have Heart' program in championing inclusivity is a key focus for Quest as the Community Partner. The Sharks and Quest hosted a disability league clinic to see firsthand the positive social impact that comes from the club's community programs.
Led by NRLW star Emma Tonegato who is the Equal Access Program Lead, and fellow players Tiana Penitani, Jada Taylor, Blayke Brailey, Will Kennedy and Braden Hamlin-Uele they helped coach students with a disability from St George & Sutherland Community College and Port Hacking High.
Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said its exciting that Sharks can take their brand on a journey with Quest.
"With our NRLW side preparing to play their second season this year, it's brilliant to have Quest backing our women as front-of-jersey sponsor." he said
