St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal following alleged sex act at Hurstville

February 14 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released CCTV vision and appeal for public assistance.
Police have released CCTV vision and appeal for public assistance.

Police release CCTV vision and appeal for public assistance following a sexual act in Hurstville at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.