Police appeal following alleged sex act at Hurstville

Police release CCTV vision and appeal for public assistance following a sexual act in Hurstville at the weekend.
About 11pm on Sunday, 11 February 2024, a man attended a unit block on Empress Street, Hurstville and reportedly shone a torch at balcony windows before he was seen to commit a sexual act.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation into the incident.
As the inquiries continue, police have released CCTV vision of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man depicted is described as being of thin to medium build, with short hair.
He is shown wearing a long sleeve shirt, long pants, a mask, a cap and is carrying a torch with a strap attached.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
