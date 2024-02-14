St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Black snakes in long grass in kids' play area cause concern

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 15 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long grass in Forbes Creek Reserve at Engadine. Picture supplied
Long grass in Forbes Creek Reserve at Engadine. Picture supplied

Engadine resident Michael McParland had good reason to be concerned when he saw two large black snakes slithering through long grass in Forbes Creek Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.