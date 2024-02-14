Black snakes in long grass in kids' play area cause concern

Engadine resident Michael McParland had good reason to be concerned when he saw two large black snakes slithering through long grass in Forbes Creek Reserve.
Mr McParland estimated one of the snakes was about two metres long and the other about 1.5 metres.
"The reserve is a thoroughfare and play area, with track riding, for young children," he said.
"People bring their dogs there to play as well."
Forbes Creek Reserve is at the end of Forbes Creek Road behind Shaun Hibbert Tennis Academy.
Mr McParland said, when he reported the situation to Sutherland Shire Council, "the gentleman I spoke to seemed more interested in finding the location of the snakes so he could get them resettled".
"When I said they were heading for the gully and back to the creek he seemed to lose interest.
"I said the grass had not been cut for at least 6 - 8 weeks and, if you cut the grass, the snakes won't come back'.
"He said he would see what he could do. That was two weeks ago and nothing has happened."
After the Leader requested comment from the council, the reserve was mowed the next day.
A Council spokesman said staff and contractors were working to expedite maintenance activities in parks, reserves and nature corridors, but the ongoing cycle of warm, wet conditions had delayed scheduled works in many areas.
"With council responsible for maintaining over 600 parks, reserves and gardens throughout Sutherland Shire, staff are working to target areas of highest priority, while remaining responsive to requests from local residents."
"With Forbes Creek Reserve backing onto natural bushland, local residents should remain vigilant, acknowledging this area is the natural habitat for a range of native animals and that snakes are more active in the warmer months," he said.
"Sutherland Shire Council wishes to thank local residents for their patience as we continue to diligently progress through our scheduled program of open space maintenance."
