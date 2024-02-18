U19 Cricket World Cup victory for local stars

Tom Straker, who'd taken a record-breaking six-wicket haul in the semi against Pakistan, got in on the final act, as wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks took his fourth catch to end the innings after MacMillan had snaffled the wicket of Sachin Das with the first ball of spin in the innings, adding two more key scalps in his invaluable 3-43 off 10- earlier MacMillan had sealed Australia's win against Pakistan with five balls to spare.