U19 Cricket World Cup victory for local stars

Three local cricketers helped to not only put Australia into the final of the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, but to emulate their seniors by beating India to become world champions.
Showing crickets strength in Sydney's south, Sutherlands Sam Konstas and Tom Straker were joined by St Georges Raf McMillan in the Australian side beating Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, England and Pakistan before crushing India in the final.
The Aussies lifted the Under-19 World Cup with a comprehensive 79-run win over the reigning champs last weekend after compiling 7-253 off their 50 overs, the Australians, with their fast bowlers and the artful spin of MacMillan, skittled out India's previously unbeaten side for 174 off 43.5 overs .
It meant they became the fourth Aussie U19 team to win the tournament, and the first since 2010 when Josh Hazlewood helped Mitch Marsh's side lift the crown.
Having won the toss and elected to bat captain Hugh Weibgen - 48, and left-handed opener Harry Dixon -42 provided a fine launch pad.
They lost gun opener Sam Konstas for a duck, the Sutherland batsman who has crossed the river from Hurstville to play for Sutho had been on fire but Harjas Singh, hammered a half-century to get back on track.
Australia batted impressively to 7-253 after 50 overs, with the total the highest ever recorded in the final in the history of the tournament, and India never looked like challenging once they quickly lost their first wicket.
From there, the Aussie bowling attack ripped through India's order, claiming 4-36, and they were bowled out for 174 .
Tom Straker, who'd taken a record-breaking six-wicket haul in the semi against Pakistan, got in on the final act, as wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks took his fourth catch to end the innings after MacMillan had snaffled the wicket of Sachin Das with the first ball of spin in the innings, adding two more key scalps in his invaluable 3-43 off 10- earlier MacMillan had sealed Australia's win against Pakistan with five balls to spare.
In the semis against Pakistan fast bowler Straker had produced a match-winning spell of 6 for 24, his figures are the best ever for a bowler in a semi-final or final.
Sam Konstas Australia's No. 3 who holds a Big Bash contract for the Sydney Thunder, had hit a brilliant ton against the Windies to get the team into the semi's.
The 18-year-old who made his Sheffield Shield debut against Tasmania is mentored by Shane Watson.
The former test aplayer facilitated Konstas club switch from St George to Sutherland in the 2022-23 season which saw him play Premier Cricket, a prerequisite for his cricket scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.