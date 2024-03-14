Safe, secure and part of the community

People who require supported living will benefit from a new development project, which is ready to welcome its residents.
The Civic Disability Services facility, which was completed in 2023, includes architecturally designed villas, celebrated its opening alongside founding Civic families, residents, families, neighbours and Civic managements.
Situated on 228 Kingsway at Woolooware, the site offers a mix of high physical support, fully accessible and improved tenancies for NDIS participants. There are five semi-independent units sharing 24-hour onsite support.
Among the guests at the opening included the Streater family. Ronald and Maureen Streater are founding families of Civic Disability Services. Their son Anthony was an integral employee who was part of the award winning Civic lawn mowing crew. Sadly he died in 2021.
His brother Luke served as a Director of Civic's Board for 22 years, from 1997 to 2019. He was an affiliate member of the Civic property committee and was integral in the Kingsway build and other strategic property decisions. For this reason, this property has been named 'Streater Place' to honour the dedication and place the family will always hold as part of the Civic community history.
Civic has a 65-year community presence, and it's goals are to provide safe and secure accommodation, while tackling affordable and accessible housing.
This is the first of many projects Civic plans to undertake to support people with a disability to live in Sutherland Shire. Another is taking shape at Miranda.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.