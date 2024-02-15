Arts Theatre Cronulla's first production for 2024

The main themes focus is on the relationship between Maggie and her two sons, caring Arthur and scheming and shifty dentist brother Robbie, highlighting the vulnerability of the elderly and the associated family dynamics. Maggie operates in a world of her own, full of retold stories and missed meanings. At the heart of the play, however, is Arthur's love and compassion for his mother as she becomes more confused - with some hilarious results. Ironies of the family dynamics emerge as it becomes clear that Robbie is the favourite son, but it's never clear why Maggie prefers his consistent awful manipulation.