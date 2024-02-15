St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Arts Theatre Cronulla's first production for 2024

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 4:35pm
The first production of 2024 for the theatre company

Most Aussies will be familiar with the TV comedy series, Mother and Son, which presented a funny, heartfelt look at life and ageing. In Geoffrey Atherden's latest stage adaption of his classic TV show, audiences will return to the home of Maggie Beare, who is struggling with the challenges of technology and growing old, along with her dutiful, overworked and under-appreciated son Arthur.

