Arts Theatre Cronulla's first production for 2024

Most Aussies will be familiar with the TV comedy series, Mother and Son, which presented a funny, heartfelt look at life and ageing. In Geoffrey Atherden's latest stage adaption of his classic TV show, audiences will return to the home of Maggie Beare, who is struggling with the challenges of technology and growing old, along with her dutiful, overworked and under-appreciated son Arthur.
While retaining the main characters from the TV series, the stage play raises contemporary issues including challenges for the elderly in using mobile phones, Skype calls, and the plethora of noise alerts and beeps one experiences - from phones, tablets, microwaves, fridges, washing machines and more.
The main themes focus is on the relationship between Maggie and her two sons, caring Arthur and scheming and shifty dentist brother Robbie, highlighting the vulnerability of the elderly and the associated family dynamics. Maggie operates in a world of her own, full of retold stories and missed meanings. At the heart of the play, however, is Arthur's love and compassion for his mother as she becomes more confused - with some hilarious results. Ironies of the family dynamics emerge as it becomes clear that Robbie is the favourite son, but it's never clear why Maggie prefers his consistent awful manipulation.
The show is guaranteed to hit the funny bone as well as create a few poignant moments as Arthur tries his hardest to look after Mum, who can never seem to remember the important points but is amazingly cunning when she needs to be.
The production opens February 16 and ends March 23. It's on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and has four Sunday matinees at 2pm.
Tickets are $33/$30 and can be booked online via the theatre's website.
