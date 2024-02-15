Primary school's job base for people with a disability

Bonnet Bay Public School has jumped on board a Sydney initiative by non-profit organisation Phoenix Community Project Inc.
The primary school is being utilised as a supported employment site for people with a disability. It's called 'The Snack Shack'.
It's about creating and celebrating diversity within the community, and giving participants an opportunity to learn in an inclusive environment. People who take part are given the chance to take on a role within the canteen, where they can learn skills in hospitality.
Their visits also help with the shortage of canteen volunteers. Founder and Chief Executive of Phoenix Community Inc, Jamie-Lee O'Connor, says the project is also beneficial to pupils.
"It's also rewriting the narrative of kids not interacting with individuals with a disability early on to recognise the value that these individuals have in the workforce and everyday life," she said.
"These kids will learn patience, appreciation, compassion, and will then grow up to be change makers and policy makers and help shape our society into a more inclusive one. They will learn to see people with a disability as human, no different to them, capable of friendships, of jobs, of humour, of making a difference too. This is where change begins for the future."
The goal is to expand the project into more Sutherland Shire schools.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.