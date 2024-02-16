Bayside Clean Up Australia Day 2024

Bayside Council is encouraging residents to take part in Clean Up Australia Day 2024.
The Council supports Clean Up Australia Day each year by helping site supervisors locate suitable areas as well as:
Bayside residents have embraced Clean Up Australia Day and have helped remove tonnes of waste from our foreshore areas, bushland and parks.
Cigarette butts, PET bottles and glass bottles typically make up the bulk of rubbish collected in Bayside on the day.
Everyone wanting to take part is encouraged to register on the Clean Up Australia website.
Bayside Council May, Bill Saravinovski said, "Our community has always embraced Clean Up Australia Day getting involved and helping to clean up our beautiful foreshore and other natural areas."
"It is a wonderful initiative that sees families, schools and local business turn out to be part of Australia's biggest clean up.,
Event Details
Clean Up Australia Day
To register:
