Free Childhood Immunisation Clinics at Rockdale, Wolli Creek and Hurstville

The NSW Government is running free Childhood Immunisation Clinics in Rockdale, Wolli Creek and Hurstville between February and June, 2024.
The six week, four months, six month, 12 months, 18 months and four-year immunisations are available as recommended under the National Immunisation Program schedule.
The Clinics will also be offering catch-up immunisations for those children that may have missed a previous vaccination. Medicare is not required, but bookings are recommended.
Rockdale Free Childhood Immunisation Clinic
4th Thursday of the Month, 9am - 12noon
Rockdale Hub Lord Street Rockdale (next to Rockdale Public School)
Bookings recommended: 1300 244 288 or 0427 084 842
Wolli Creek Childhood Immunisation Clinic
2nd Tuesday of the Month, 9am - 12noon
Wolli Creek Hub, Shop A/4 Magdalene Terrace Wolli Creek
Bookings recommended: 1300 244 288
Hurstville Free Childhood Immunisation Clinic
1st Tuesday of the month, 9am - 12noon
Hurstville Hub, 11-15 Bond Street, Hurstville
Bookings recommended: 1300 244 288
More Information
