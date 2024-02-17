Weekly Wrap: Housing push sparks backlash

Hello readers,
Housing is definitely the topic of the moment as Georges River residents go on a war footing with the State Government over its proposed housing reforms.
"Society is dreaming if it thinks it can build itself out of the current housing shortage even in the medium to long term," said long-term Oatley and Mortdale resident James Hamilton.
In the Shire, the housing push is also creating headlines with Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart clashing with environmentalist Phil Smith over the issue.
Meanwhile, there is come good news on the nationwide GP shortage. Kirrawee Family Medical Practice owners Rebekah Hoffman and Annalyse Crane have opened their second practice at Woolooware as part of a plan to ensure more patients in the area can see their local GP.
Finally, you could have been forgiven for thinking you were living in Groundhog Day over the last couple of weeks as a production glitch saw the same newsletter delivered to your inboxes. Rest assured, normal service has now resumed.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
