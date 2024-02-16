Riverwood's Lunar NY fun

Lunar New Year was celebrated in a colourful gathering at Riverwood Community Centre on Thursday, February 15.
It was the 18th year that Riverwood Community Centre had presented its traditional Lunar New Year event.
This year's celebration was in partnership the the Canterbury-Bankstown Harmony Group and sponsored by Canterbury-Bankstown Council.
There were demonstrations by the local Tai Chi group and performances of Chinese dancing and presentation of the traditional red envelopes.
The event culminated in a spectacular Lion Dancing performance.
"There was Chinese food and lots of love and laughter.
"This was a grass roots function where all these groups performed for their local community," said Canterbury-Bankstown Councillor, Karl Saleh.
Guests included Dr Sarah Kaine MLC representing NSW Premier Chris Minns, Oatley MP Mark Coure, Georges River Councillor Lou Konjarski and Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor, Cr Bilal El-Hayek.
"Its great to continue the tradition of the past 18 years," Mr Saleh said.
"Riverwoood Community Centre is a place of cultural diversity. While Lunar New Year was mainly a celebration by the Vietnamese and Chinese groups it also meant a lot for the local community to come along and celebrate with them.
"It shows the local community that we welcome everyone and value our diversity."
Harmony Day will be celebrated at Riverwood Community Centre on March 21 with a gathering of 18 cultural groups presented by Canterbury-Bankstown Harmony Cares.
"It will be a celebration with more than 18 multicultural groups representing the two local government areas if Georges River and Canterbury-Bankstown," Mr Saleh said.
"More than 500 people are expected to attend and it will include cultural performances from the Islander, Greek Chinese and Lebanese groups as well as many others.
Riverwood Community Centre has been at the heart of the local community for more than 40 years, providing a range of valuable and high-quality programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.