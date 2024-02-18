St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Trindall steps up in Allstars

By John Veage
Updated February 19 2024 - 9:39am, first published 9:38am
Braydon Trindall won the Preston Campbell Medal at the NRL Allstars match
In a great boost for the Sharks, half Braydon Trindall stepped out of Nicho Hynes shadow to win the Preston Campbell Medal at the NRL Allstars match where they ran out 22-14 winners over the Mori All Stars on Friday night in Townsville. .

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

