Trindall steps up in Allstars

In a great boost for the Sharks, half Braydon Trindall stepped out of Nicho Hynes shadow to win the Preston Campbell Medal at the NRL Allstars match where they ran out 22-14 winners over the Mori All Stars on Friday night in Townsville. .
Trindall headed into the game positioned firmly as second fiddle to Indigenous halves partner Hynes, but finished having replicated his superstar teammate's achievement from 12 months earlier.
Having spent most of his four-season NRL career as a back-up halves option at the Sharks, Trindall is set to partner Hynes on a full-time basis in 2024 following the departure of Matt Moylan.
"We have really built a good connection and combination and I think it will be good for us leading into the new year," Trindall said.
After becoming the twelfth different player to win the Preston Campbell Medal, Trindall said his combination with Hynes is constantly improving, with the All Stars experience coming after a strong pre-season together
